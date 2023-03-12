Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,131,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,325,751. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

