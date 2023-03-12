Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,869 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises 5.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 1.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $31,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

WD opened at $78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $137.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,092 shares of company stock worth $2,569,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

