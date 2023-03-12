Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,078 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

