Waldencast’s (WALD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

WALD stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

