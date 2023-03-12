Waldencast’s (WALD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Waldencast Trading Up 4.4 %
WALD stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
