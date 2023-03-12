WA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

