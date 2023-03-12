WA Asset Management LLC Sells 267,820 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

WA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267,820 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

