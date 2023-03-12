W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $308,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 44.4% during the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 25.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $677.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

