Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $82.70 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00014750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11282383 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,750,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

