Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.14 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00014611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $85.35 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00227235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.86 or 0.99628657 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.11282383 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,750,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

