vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

