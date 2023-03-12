vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
