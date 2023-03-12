VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $97.43 Million

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $257.27 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00228318 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,391.18 or 1.00134887 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03897044 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $517.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

