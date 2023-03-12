Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €26.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA stock opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.99. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of €48.19 ($51.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.