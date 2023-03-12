Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Update

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,871,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 4,872,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of VBIZF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. Viva Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.56.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
