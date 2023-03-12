Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 987

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 954 ($11.47) to GBX 987 ($11.87) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 760 ($9.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 879.83 ($10.58).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 777.50 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 793.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 757.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 684.96. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.87).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

