Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Short Interest Update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 97,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

