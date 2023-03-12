Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $406.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

