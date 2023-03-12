Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

JOET traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 42,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

