Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
JOET traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 42,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.78.
Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.