Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

