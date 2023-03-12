Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

