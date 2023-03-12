Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in February

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.12 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

