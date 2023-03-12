Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

VKIN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

