Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKINGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group Price Performance

VKIN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and, Oil and Gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.