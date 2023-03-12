Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Viking Energy Group Price Performance
VKIN stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
