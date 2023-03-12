VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

