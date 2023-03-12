Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Joint worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 8.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 26.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 22.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.50 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $542,559.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

