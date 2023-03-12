Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $184.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $229.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

