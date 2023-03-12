Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $256.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $298.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

