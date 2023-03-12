Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.