Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,952 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

