Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.9% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $392.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

