Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

