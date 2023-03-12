Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCG opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $749.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.98. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

