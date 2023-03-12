Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 913,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,467. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

