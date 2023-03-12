Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 913,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,467. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Dividend History for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.