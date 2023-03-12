Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

VRSK traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,467. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 285,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.