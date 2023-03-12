Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $275.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.10.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

