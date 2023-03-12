Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,730 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.