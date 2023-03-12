Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

