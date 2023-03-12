Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.