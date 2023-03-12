Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.56 and a 200-day moving average of $162.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.