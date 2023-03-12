Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.