Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.46 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

