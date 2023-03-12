Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Contrast

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73% Venus Concept -35.36% -140.67% -27.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 227.36 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -0.83 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.15 -$23.01 million ($0.59) -0.36

Venus Concept has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 775.00%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,491.89%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

