Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNWTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

VNWTF stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

