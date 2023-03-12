Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 726.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 290,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.