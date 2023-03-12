Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares to Split on Tuesday, March 14th

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $165.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.86 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.