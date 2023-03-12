Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

