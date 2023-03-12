Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 359.7% from the February 13th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $64.39.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
