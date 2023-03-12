Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 359.7% from the February 13th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

