VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

