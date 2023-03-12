Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VLON opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.