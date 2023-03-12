Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

