UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $4.28 on Friday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

UTStarcom Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

