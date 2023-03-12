Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 4,120.0% in February

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 4,120.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uponor Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UPNRF opened at $17.53 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get Uponor Oyj alerts:

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.