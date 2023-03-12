Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Up 4,120.0% in February

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 4,120.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uponor Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UPNRF opened at $17.53 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.
Uponor Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.